Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon

With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects.

One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson.

Out of the Bronx, Jackson is now starting to get into the visit portion of his schedule. He recently spoke with Dushawn London of 247 Sports, and it sounds like a visit to Lexington is on the horizon.

But first, Jackson will make stops at LSU and North Carolina.

The No.2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson talks future visits to LSU and UNC along with his relationship with Kentucky and Oregon with @247Sports.



Story: https://t.co/GUJdbJViOC pic.twitter.com/5hF2TWLTAv — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 3, 2022

“I have two visits planned now. I’m going to LSU November 5th and UNC October 28th and 29th,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to figure out dates with Kentucky and Oregon and then one more for my last visit.”

In regards to the Wildcats, they have long been seen as a heavy favorite to land the talented guard. When asked about the program here is what he had to say:

“Kentucky is also great and coach Cal is a great person. We had a great conversation for about an hour. I learned a lot about him, and it was great having him here. I feel like my game would fit well in their system.”

Currently ranked at No. 2 overall in the class of 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, the question now becomes will he reclassify to 2023?

If he does it seem unlikely that Kentucky would be the option, especially if they land DJ Wagner. But if he stays in his current class, you have to like Kentucky’s chances.

