Barion Brown earns another weekly SEC honor

Kentucky Wildcats receiver/kickoff returner Barion Brown has been named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. It’s the second-straight week he’s earned the award.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound Brown had kickoff returns of 85 and 54 yards vs. Ole Miss. He’s the only player in FBS with two kick returns of at least 80 yards this season after taking one to the house vs. Miami (OH). He leads the nation in kickoff returns at 47.7 yards per return.

A Nashville (TN) native, Brown also caught two passes for 81 yards Saturday, giving him 245 all-purpose yards on just five touches for the game.

Brown was previously named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after the season-opening win over Miami (OH). He becomes the first Wildcat to win an SEC weekly award three times in a season since Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2019.

Entering Week 6, the true freshman has 15 catches for 282 yards and ranks fourth in the SEC in all-purpose yards per game at 114.2.

