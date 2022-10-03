Kentucky vs. Mississippi State time and TV channel set

As expected, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 7 matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State will be a night game.

Today, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 7, which includes Wildcats vs. Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Kentucky currently sits at 4-1 and will host South Carolina in Week 6.

Mississippi State is also 4-1 and will host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks this week.

SEC Football TV Schedule Week 7