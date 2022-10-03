Kentucky vs. Mississippi State time and TV channel set

As expected, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 7 matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State will be a night game.
Today, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 7, which includes Wildcats vs. Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
Kentucky currently sits at 4-1 and will host South Carolina in Week 6.
Mississippi State is also 4-1 and will host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks this week.
SEC Football TV Schedule Week 7
- Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN
- Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
- Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*
- Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on ESPN
- Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
- *Network designation to be determined after games of October 8
