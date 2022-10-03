 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News UK basketball schedule being unveiled Tuesday

Filed under:

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State time and TV channel set

Another night kickoff.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 7 matchup with No. 23 Mississippi State will be a night game.

Today, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 7, which includes Wildcats vs. Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Kentucky currently sits at 4-1 and will host South Carolina in Week 6.

Mississippi State is also 4-1 and will host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks this week.

SEC Football TV Schedule Week 7

  • Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ESPN
  • Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS
  • Arkansas at BYU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 CT on ABC or ESPN*
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on SEC Network
  • LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on ESPN
  • Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
  • *Network designation to be determined after games of October 8

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...