Mark Stoops gives injury updates; new depth chart is out

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new depth chart out ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While there are no changes from last week, there are several notable injuries to watch for in linebacker Jacquez Jones and right tackle Jeremy Flax, both of whom suffered injuries at Ole Miss.

Standout pass rusher J.J. Weaver remains off the depth chart after missing the past two games. Weaver recently said he hopes to make his return this week vs. the Gamecocks.

Not long after the new depth chart came out, head coach Mark Stoops held his Monday press conference, where he gave several injury updates.

You may recall how Will Levis suffered a finger injury on his non-throwing hand at Ole Miss but played through it. The UK coach said Levis’ injury will not require surgery and he’ll be fine going forward.

Stoops didn’t offer up much on Jones outside of “he’s banged up.”

As for Weaver, Stoops said he’s getting better and may play this week.

One other injury to note is defensive tackle Josiah Hayes, who missed the Ole Miss game due to injury. Stoops offered up a “we’ll see” on if Hayes makes his return this week.

Kentucky Football Depth Chart Week 6

