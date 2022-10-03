Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 6

With a 4-0 record and ranked No. 7 - their highest ranking since 1977 - the Kentucky Wildcats were off to a historic start. However, things were derailed after a 22-19 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last week.

Despite being the better team, the Wildcats just had too many self-inflicted mistakes, which cost them the game.

Sitting at 4-1, the opportunity is still there for a great season and even a New Year’s Six Bowl, but it was made harder with the loss and remaining games against Georgia and Tennessee, on the road.

Looking at the updated projections, the general consensus is still the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl), but there are no longer any projections for the Sugar Bowl and there are now projects for even worse bowls.

Let’s take a look.

Brad Crawford: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Brett McMurphy: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Jerry Palm: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

TaxAct Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Dec 28, 9 p.m., ESPN, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

Kyle Bonagura: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Florida State Seminoles (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)

Mark Schlabach: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. NC State Wolfpack (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Bill Bender: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Maryland Terrapins (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

With plenty of football left to be played on the schedule - and plenty of difficult games - these projections can quickly change. With that said, Mark Stoops has changed the mindsets of this program, from “will Kentucky make a Bowl?” to “which bowl will Kentucky make?”.