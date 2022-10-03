Monday Headlines: South Carolina Week Edition

Saturday was a game to forget for Big Blue Nation, but the Kentucky football team will certainly think about “what could’ve been” all week long. The Wildcats were No. 7 in the Associated Press poll before a gut-wrenching, 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss. Kentucky played well enough to win the game and looked like the much better team. However, countless mistakes cost them every opportunity to take a late lead and secure the win.

Now, Kentucky finds themselves at No. 13 in the AP poll and their eight-game winning streak (that dated back to last season) snapped. The streak was the second longest in the country, only to Clemson (10 games). Kentucky returns back to Lexington six spots back in the AP poll and could use a strong victory over a testy South Carolina team.

Kentucky opened as 11-point home favorites and ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving the Wildcats a 76.1% chance to win. They’ll enter the game with a 4-1 record while South Carolina comes in to week six 3-2 against their first five opponents. It’s important to note the Gamecocks have lost to Arkansas and Georgia by a combined score of 92-37.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn’t had the kind of start to the season that he would’ve hoped for, throwing four touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The Gamecocks do have bellcow MarShawn Lloyd averaging over six yards per carry with as many touchdown runs, but Kentucky’s defense tightened up against the rush during the second half on Saturday at Ole Miss. If Kentucky can sustain that level of play, they should have a favorable matchup.

For Kentucky’s offense, star quarterback Will Levis will need to improve on getting the ball out quicker and taking better care of the football. Kentucky needs him to be at his best or close to it in order to perform at the level they expect to this season.

Big Blue Nation has a long five days until Kentucky football kicks off again, but a sizable victory would make it all worth the wait.

Tweet of the Day

Bailey Zappe is the only rookie QB to have thrown for a touchdown pass this year — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 2, 2022

The former WKU star saw his first NFL action at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

