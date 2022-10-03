Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville

John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon.

Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.

The 6-foot-6 small forward is beginning to get his official visits set up and his first two are both taking place in Kentucky.

Travis Branham of 247 Sports reported Sunday that Knox has scheduled official visits to both Kentucky and Louisville.

The first of those two visits will be on October 14th when Knox is in Lexington for Big Blue Madness. His visit to Louisville will take place on October 21st for Louisville Live.

Knox talked with Branham about both of the programs and talked about his excitement to be in Lexington again.

“He was in last week or so and we had a good conversation. He has been good recruiting me and that’s a blessing as always. I’m excited [about the visit]. I have been to Lexington like 20 times but that was for my brother.”

The interesting thing about this recruitment is that Kevin played for both Calipari and Louisville head coach Kenny Payne, so he has a good relationship with both.

“It’s crazy, my brother was coached by both of them, so I have a good relationship so it’s pretty tough,” he said. “I got people in the DMs telling me to commit to Louisville and Kentucky. I just smile.”

You can see everything Karter had to say in his interview with 247 Sports here.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.