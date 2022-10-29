Box score and MVP from Kentucky’s humbling defeat to Vols

Saturday night will be one to forget for Kentucky and their fanbase. The No. 19 Wildcats traveled south for a primetime matchup with the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers where they were routed by a final score of 44-6.

Kentucky was outclassed in all three phases and appeared to be unprepared from the first snap. The Wildcats were out-gained, out-hustled and out-coached on Saturday night. Kentucky suffered their third loss of the season and will likely fall out of the Associated Press Top-25 rankings.



Kentucky was outplayed for 60 minutes on Saturday, yet the fans that traveled to Knoxville stayed for the entire game. Big Blue Nation has provided an incredible atmosphere at home games this season and has traveled well to Kentucky’s road matchups.

The Wildcats didn’t even come close to how they wanted to perform on Saturday, but that didn’t sway the support of the fans. Regardless of the end result, Big Blue Nation once again proves that they’re one of the best fan bases in the country.