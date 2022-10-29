Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night looking to get a massive win over the undefeated Vols, who were coming off their first win over Alabama in 15 years.

It was not a great start for the Cats as Tennessee goes 75-yards in 5 plays to take an early 7-0 lead.

Kentucky started their 2nd drive of the game on their own 29-yard line and went 71-yards in 9 plays. However, special teams continued to be an issue as the extra point was blocked and UT held a 7-6 lead.

Then the wheels started to fall off.

Tennessee found the end zone once again to go up 13-6 and after a Kentucky punt, the Vols punched it in again to go up 20-6.

Kentucky drove down the field and were in the red zone, but an interception ended the promising drive.

Right before the half, the Kentucky defense let a Tennessee receiver get behind them for a 31-yard touchdown making the halftime lead 27-6.

Kentucky got the ball to start the second half, but Levis was sacked on back to back plays forcing another punt.

Tennessee got into the red zone but was forced to settle for a field goal making the lead 30-6.

After a third INT from Levis, the Vols found the end zone to make it 37-6 late in the third quarter.

Kentucky’s offense just couldn’t get it going and Tennessee was taking advantage of the great field position that Kentucky was gifting them.

Kentucky was never able to put more points on the board as Tennessee ran away with it getting the 44-6 win.

Overall, Kentucky looked completely unprepared for this matchup which is disappointing considering they were coming off a BYE week and had an extra week to prepare.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

I'm not exactly sure how Kentucky got linebacker JJ Weaver lined up on receivers out wide for two or three snaps in a row there. But seems less than ideal. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 29, 2022

— Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) October 29, 2022

Jordan Lovett went head hunting a crosser. About the worst decision a safety can make against this Tennessee offense. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 29, 2022

DeAndre Square has walked into the locker room with the Kentucky training staff. Pretty brutal start here for the Cats but that's been a theme this season. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 29, 2022

Well, UK has now failed to score on first possession in 7 of 8 games — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) October 29, 2022

I hope Tennessee continues to run the penalty play — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 29, 2022

BUILD THE CHRIS STATUE!!! — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) October 29, 2022

The best run game drive of the season. Saw counter, trap, and zone. Great cuts/vision by C-Rod.



But yet another kicking game blunder. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 29, 2022

This kicking game is so damn brutal — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 29, 2022

One day we’ll get the field goal unit figured out lol — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) October 29, 2022

Kentucky should just go for 2 every time. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) October 29, 2022

Unbelievably bad call. Hyatt flopped like a Duke point guard. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 29, 2022

Two weeks to prepare for Tennessee’s tempo and Kentucky’s defense just can’t keep up — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 29, 2022

Kentucky has done a very good job getting to third down on this drive. Just can't get that key stop. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 29, 2022

It’s really smart how Josh Heupel doesn’t sub on offense. Don’t understand offensive teams with pace allowing the umpire to stand over the ball while the defense runs players in and out. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) October 29, 2022

D-line getting abused — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) October 29, 2022

Tennessee missed a PAT!



Who needs PATs on Rocky Top? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 29, 2022

Oof, that was a great throw by Levis on third down, but Robinson dropped that deep wheel route. Can't beat this Tennessee team doing that. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 30, 2022

Might have been a TD if he holds on. Have to make those plays. Good throw. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 30, 2022

14-point swing, Tennessee coasts for an eight-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to go up 20-6. https://t.co/p1JxfejSV4 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 30, 2022

That drop could be game changing… looking at a different ballgame if that is brought In… — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 30, 2022

Scangarello has been really creative showcasing Jordan Dingle in particular this year. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 30, 2022

Not our night



Heck of a play by that Tennessee DB — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 30, 2022

Will Levis getting absolutely no help from his receivers — dal (@dalsweatshirt) October 30, 2022

Kentucky comes up scoreless in the red zone, again.



Dane Key is blown up, Tennessee interception.



That might do it. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 30, 2022

I didn’t expect to win this game but certainly thought we’d be more prepared — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) October 30, 2022

Kentucky will get the ball back on its own 3-yard line. A score going into the half would be ideal but at the very least need to keep it away from UT for the last 2:49 of this first half. Wildcats get the ball first to start the third quarter. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) October 30, 2022

RICH WHAT ARE YOU DOING. — Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) October 30, 2022

If Levis is a high first rounder then Scang needs to let that dude loose. — Braxton Snyder (@BraxtonDsnyder) October 30, 2022

All we had to do was punt it down the field. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) October 30, 2022

Dude went untouched up the middle — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) October 30, 2022

Gotta let Levis throw the ball down the field. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) October 30, 2022

Game in Knoxville ✅

Coming off a bye ✅

Pissing down the leg before half ✅



The ultimate trio. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 30, 2022

*wolverine meme where he’s holding a picture of Liam Coen* — dal (@dalsweatshirt) October 30, 2022

The most annoying thing about this year is that you can’t just put it on one deficency. As soon as we fix one area another pops up. Talented but inconsistent in all areas — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) October 30, 2022

I’d give anything to see Kentucky have an explosive offense like Tennessee has. Having a run heavy slow tempo offense isn’t it. — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) October 30, 2022

Now that you’re down 3 scores and have nothing to lose maybe throw the ball down the field and let your players make plays. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 30, 2022

Just when you think things couldn't get worse for Kentucky, Holly Rowe reports that DeAndre Square is out for the game with an ankle/foot injury. Tyrell Ajian is questionable to return with a back injury. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) October 30, 2022

Three straight Tennessee possessions starting on Kentucky's side of the 50. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 30, 2022

Unable to stop Tennessee with 11 on the field, Kentucky tries it with 18 -- 5 or 6 running off the field -- but called for penalty. — John Clay (@johnclayiv) October 30, 2022

At some point a too 5 QB has to be used like a top 5 QB. Can we throw 10 yards downfield sometime? — MeManBoy (@MeManBoy0) October 30, 2022

Kentucky getting punked right now. Sheeeeeesh. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) October 30, 2022

Crazy thing is, Tennessee’s defense isn’t even that good. — (@TheA1God) October 30, 2022

What a disaster this has been — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 30, 2022

I've been very complimentary of Mark Stoops through the years.



But part of "coaching" is adjusting to the talent you have.



If Will Levis does have "top of the NFL" type talent - tonight was the night he *should* show it.



Instead, UK calling plays not to lose - rather than win — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 30, 2022

Ryan is all of us pic.twitter.com/5Sq2Fo4u26 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 30, 2022

Tend to try to avoid overreactions, but at the risk of one, this really feels like a big crossroads for the program. New backfield next year. O-Line rebuild a must. Unpopular OC must fix an offense that has been a serious disappointment. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 30, 2022

… and another interception for Will Levis.



He’s been late on reads and missing open targets. His worst game of the season, and it’s not close. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 30, 2022

Will Levis has the worst game of his career against a team that has struggled defensively all season… — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 30, 2022

Tennessee's pass defense ranked No. 130 out of 131 teams entering tonight's game (330 yards per game).



Rich Scangarello's passing offense has 90 passing yards and three interceptions through three quarters (with a first round QB under center). — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 30, 2022

Cats now 1 of 10 on third down tonight. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) October 30, 2022

What does one even write about after this performance? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 30, 2022

Been thinking about this quote from the SEC coaches anonymous piece from early August. pic.twitter.com/JNGFAS9Xfx — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 30, 2022

That's probably the most fitting play that could end this game for UK. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 30, 2022