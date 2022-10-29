 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee

A disappointing performance by the Cats.

By Adam Haste
/ new
Mark Stoops Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night looking to get a massive win over the undefeated Vols, who were coming off their first win over Alabama in 15 years.

It was not a great start for the Cats as Tennessee goes 75-yards in 5 plays to take an early 7-0 lead.

Kentucky started their 2nd drive of the game on their own 29-yard line and went 71-yards in 9 plays. However, special teams continued to be an issue as the extra point was blocked and UT held a 7-6 lead.

Then the wheels started to fall off.

Tennessee found the end zone once again to go up 13-6 and after a Kentucky punt, the Vols punched it in again to go up 20-6.

Kentucky drove down the field and were in the red zone, but an interception ended the promising drive.

Right before the half, the Kentucky defense let a Tennessee receiver get behind them for a 31-yard touchdown making the halftime lead 27-6.

Kentucky got the ball to start the second half, but Levis was sacked on back to back plays forcing another punt.

Tennessee got into the red zone but was forced to settle for a field goal making the lead 30-6.

After a third INT from Levis, the Vols found the end zone to make it 37-6 late in the third quarter.

Kentucky’s offense just couldn’t get it going and Tennessee was taking advantage of the great field position that Kentucky was gifting them.

Kentucky was never able to put more points on the board as Tennessee ran away with it getting the 44-6 win.

Overall, Kentucky looked completely unprepared for this matchup which is disappointing considering they were coming off a BYE week and had an extra week to prepare.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

In This Stream

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Everything to know for Week 9

View all 20 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...