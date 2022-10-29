Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, expert picks and prediction

Before Kentucky football’s season started, many predicted Kentucky hosting Georgia as the premier game on the Wildcats’ schedule.

However, after a narrow loss at Ole Miss followed by a rather shocking loss at home vs. South Carolina, Kentucky’s season doesn’t look like it will turn out like many had hoped.

Although, the Wildcats did beat a quality Mississippi State team to rebound from those two losses and are now coming out of their bye week where an injury-plagued team needed rest the most.

No. 19 Kentucky heads to No. 3 Tennessee tonight for what could very well be a legacy-defining game for star quarterback Will Levis and a season-changing game for the Kentucky team as a whole. Which team will come out on top? Below are the odds, trends, expert picks and a final score prediction.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently an 11.5-point underdog at Tennessee. The game opened with the Volunteers being favored by more than a two-touchdowns, so the line has moved in Kentucky’s direction. The game total is set at 62 points with Kentucky’s team total set at 26.5 and Tennessee’s team total set at 37.5.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kentucky’s last 8 games.

Kentucky is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games against Tennessee.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 8 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 5 games vs. SEC foes.

Kentucky is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games vs. SEC East opponents.

Kentucky is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games played in October.

Tennessee

Tennessee are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 13 games.

Tennessee are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 5 games at home.

Tennessee are 12-1 SU in their last 13 games when playing at home against Kentucky.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

Tennessee are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the East Division division.

Tennessee are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in October.

Tennessee are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 9.

Expert Picks

Prediction

Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker came on to the scene last year in Tennessee’s 45-42 defeat of Kentucky in Lexington. Hooker was able to come up with so many big plays, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 completions (20 attempts).

Since that breakout game, Hooker has been on a tear. Tennessee has averaged 47 points per game over those 11 games dating back to November of last year and Hooker has accounted for 32 touchdowns. The spotlight and NFL draft hype has been on Levis since the preseason. While Kentucky’s star QB deserves all the credit he receives, Tennessee has a star of their own and the two will absolutely have to score a lot of points Saturday night.

While both offenses should be able to put points on the board, Kentucky’s defense seems to be the key to a potential victory. Tennessee’s offense is exceptional at scoring in a hurry, while Kentucky’s defense has been highly consistent in limiting chunk plays. It’s hard to tell which side will give and the Volunteers having the home field advantage may just be the difference maker in this one.

Final Score: Tennessee 34, Kentucky 30