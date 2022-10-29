Kentucky Football: More pressure on the Cats or the Vols and other Headlines

Football is back tonight for the Kentucky Wildcats. They’re down in Knoxville for what is sure to be an exciting game against the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s always a big game when the Cats face off against the Vols but tonight is especially important now that Tennessee is the third ranked team in the country with the East potentially on the line next week against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Unless Kentucky can win tonight and ruin the special season for the Vols.

While this game is huge for the Orange, make no mistake that this is a huge game for Blue. Kentucky has two losses on their record that easily could have been wins. But late mistakes against Ole Miss and a bad game plan/not having Will Levis for South Carolina knocked Kentucky out of the top ten and dashed hopes for a ten win regular season.

This is a chance for Mark Stoops to right those wrongs. Win at Tennessee tonight, then Kentucky can recapture some of the early magic of the season, A win means that the Georgia game in Lexington will mean something again.

I’ve heard all week that Tennessee has it all on the line and therefore has all the pressure on them. There’s plenty on the line for Kentucky. This isn’t a game where we look back and say “Oh well, they competed and kept it close on the road.” A loss here would sting. A loss here knocks Kentucky down a peg in the SEC hierarchy.

But a win tonight would put Kentucky back in the national spotlight as one of those very respected and dangerous teams.

Tweets of the Day

Tyrese Maxey career high tonight:



44 PTS

8 REB

9 3P



The most threes in a game this season. The second most points in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/Cw58RHh4eB — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 29, 2022

Tyrese Maxey is having his breakout season.

