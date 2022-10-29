Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The #19 Kentucky Wildcats take on the #3 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee at 7 pm EST. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv.

This is both Kentucky’s biggest challenge of the year and a very welcomed opportunity, as the Volunteers have looked like the best team in the country over the last few weeks.

After beating Bama, all the hype has been about Josh Heupel’s club. They’ve scored 30+ points in nearly every single game this year, while Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt look like NFL stars in the making.

This is the perfect chance for Kentucky to enter Neyland and shock the country. But that will not happen if the Cats can’t finish drives. They are near the bottom of the country in scoring efficiency in goal-to-go situations.

The only way they’ll have a chance is if they put points on the board, because the Vols will get theirs.

Get ready, BBN, it could be a great night. To prepare, check out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!