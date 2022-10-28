Will Levis makes 2022 Golden Arm Award Top 10

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 10.

This award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.

Now in just his second season as a full-time starter, Levis is 15-4 in his career as QB1 for the Wildcats, including a 5-1 mark this season. He’s completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,635 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks in the top 25 nationally in several offensive categories, including ranking fourth in passing yards per attempt (9.97), seventh in passing efficiency (173.3), 11th in passing yards per competition (14.34) and 17th in completion percentage (.695).

For his career, Levis has 37 touchdown passes, which ranks sixth in school history. He’s also the 11th player in UK history to throw for at least 4,000 yards with 4,462 passing yards.

Levis graduated in May of 2021 from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business with a degree in finance. He is currently working on a master’s degree in finance from UK’s Gatton School of Business and Economics.

In addition, Levis is also on the Manning Award Watch List, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, the Maxwell Award Watch List, the CFPA National Performer of the Year Watch List and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration Wednesday, December 7th.