Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Vols

The Kentucky Wildcats face their biggest test of the 2022 college football season Saturday when they take on the unbeaten Tennessee Volunteers.

Ahead of the game, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow and Aaron Gerson dropped a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky.

This week, the guy’s brought on former Kentucky QB Reese Phillips, who began his college career at UK before finishing at Montana.

On the show, the guys discussed:

Kentucky football getting right during the bye week.

One of the biggest Kentucky - Tennessee games ever.

How the Cats beat the Vols.

Phillips’ time in Lexington and Montana.

And more!

