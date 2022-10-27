Bluegrass Banter: Kentucky at Knoxville; Adam Luckett joins the show

The Kentucky Wildcats are a day away from heading to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, as the Cats are looking to put an end to the exciting season happening for the Vols.

Take a listen to the latest edition of Bluegrass Banter as Dylan and myself are joined by Adam Luckett of Kentucky Sports Radio. We talk through Kentucky’s chances of pulling off the upset in Knoxville Saturday night.

We also talk about the Blue-White Game, and expectations for this year's basketball team with the season starting in just over a week.

As always you can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and PodBean.

Be sure to like and subscribe so you can get the latest episode on your device each week.

Go Cats!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.