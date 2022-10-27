Donda Academy in flux; what’s next for Robert Dillingham?

UPDATE

Well, maybe Donda Academy isn’t shutting down after all...

In a bizarre twist, Kanye West's Donda Academy has opened it's doors again -- only hours after announcing the school had closed -- and this time it's back "with a vengeance." https://t.co/caGUcERYqV — TMZ (@TMZ) October 27, 2022

Rob Dillingham and other high-profile recruits there should probably be looking for a new home either way.

Kentucky Wildcats commitment Robert Dillingham is looking for a new school to finish his high school career at.

Today, news broke that Donda Academy is shutting down for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year following the recent antisemitic statements made by the academy’s founder, Kanye West. The school, located in Simi Valley, California, reportedly plans to reopen in September of 2023.

The school was originally set to play in several major high school events, including the Kentucky Play-By-Play Classic, which would have seen Dillingham take on Reed Sheppard and North Laurel High School on Sunday, December 11th.

Now, Dillingham will have to find a new home for the rest of the school year before making his way to UK’s campus next summer. The early favorite for Dillingham’s next home appears to be Overtime Elite, which is located in Atlanta. Playing there would allow Dillingham to maintain his eligibility while also bringing in NIL money.

Other high-profile recruits that were set to suit up for Donda include 5-star combo guard AJ Johnson and 4-star small forward JJ Taylor,