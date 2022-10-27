Former UK guard Eric Bledsoe arrested

Eric Bledsoe has been arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a report from TMZ, for allegedly slapping his girlfriend.

“We’re told cops received a call about a domestic incident around 11:13 PM ... with a victim claiming she had been slapped by her boyfriend,” TMZ reported.

This is obviously disappointing and comes just days after the announcement that he was signing with the Shanghai Sharks, a Chinese basketball team. Bledsoe was a star during his more than a decade-long career in the NBA.

For much of his career, Bledsoe was a standout defensively and also averaged more than 10 points per game for eight straight years, topping out at 21.1 points per game during the 2016-2017 season. Bledsoe played for several teams including Phoenix, Milwaukee and Los Angeles (Clippers).

There isn’t much more on this incident other than the police were called and Bledsoe was arrested. Bledsoe was a star for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2009-2010 season and was then taken 18th overall by the Thunder before being traded to the Clippers.