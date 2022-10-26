Will Levis, Barion Brown and Rich Scangarello discuss Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Yesterday, myself and other media members stopped by the football practice facility following Tuesday’s practice to talk with some of the offensive players and the play-caller, Rich Scangarello, as they prepare for the big game in Knoxville Saturday.

There is no secret that the Tennessee offense is very high-powered, and the Kentucky offense will have to put up some points to keep up with them. The game will kick off at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

Quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Barion Brown, and Scangarello break that down and more below.

Rich Scangarello

THREAD: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello talks today after practice.



He mentions a lot things, so take a listen. pic.twitter.com/m3BlbSTopW — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Will Levis

THREAD: Will Levis talks to the media today and unfolds a lot.



He talks about last years game, he talks about his health, talks about tempo, and more!



Take a listen as the Kentucky QB prepares for Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/zMlzYvcwIX — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Barion Brown

Thread: Barion Brown talks about the big game that awaits the Kentucky team. pic.twitter.com/X0hDvhIS1m — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

