Will Levis, Barion Brown and Rich Scangarello discuss Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Will Kentucky’s offense be able to keep up with the high-powered Vols?

By Dylanballard_UK
Dylan Ballard - A Sea of Blue

Yesterday, myself and other media members stopped by the football practice facility following Tuesday’s practice to talk with some of the offensive players and the play-caller, Rich Scangarello, as they prepare for the big game in Knoxville Saturday.

There is no secret that the Tennessee offense is very high-powered, and the Kentucky offense will have to put up some points to keep up with them. The game will kick off at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

Quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Barion Brown, and Scangarello break that down and more below.

Rich Scangarello

Will Levis

Barion Brown

