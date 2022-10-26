Kentucky players talk at Media Day

On Tuesday, myself and other media members went over to Joe Craft center for another Kentucky Basketball Media Day. We got to talk with John Calipari and every player on a team that returns quite a few veterans.

We had some interesting quotes like Oscar saying, “I want to come back here after basketball and buy a farm, so save one for me,” as well as players talking about the trip to Pikeville.

Listen Below to multiple player interviews.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe talks about wanting to come back to Kentucky and farm and the opportunity that God has given him pic.twitter.com/9vzcyZ7bJe — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Ugonna Onyenso

Ugonna Onyenso talks about coming to Kentucky, Reclassification, playing Oscar in practice and more… pic.twitter.com/YhWcYFDZEI — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Chris Livingston

Freshman Chris Livingston talks the upcoming season, his recruitment, and more… pic.twitter.com/GFh1HyFrej — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Lance Ware

Lance Ware talks about his experience at UK, the Bahamas, and going against Oscar everyday in practice pic.twitter.com/T5iRHIHxsB — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler

Sahvir Wheeler is ready and he talks experience, the Bahamas, and the flood relief. pic.twitter.com/ky6m5OU2Kc — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

Jacob Toppin

Jacob Toppin talks about the upcoming season pic.twitter.com/RVvPDU6Rpq — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

After media members talked with players, Coach Calipari spoke with media. The most memorable moment of the whole was when Cal talked about the coal miner from Eastern Kentucky who came straight from work to the Blue-White Game with his family.

THREAD: Head Coach John Calipari talks about the coal miner who came straight to blue-white game and the inspiration it brings to the team! pic.twitter.com/aPwzncsJvL — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 25, 2022

After media day, the Kentucky Wildcats’ next step comes this Sunday as they take on Missouri Western State in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena.