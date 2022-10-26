 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky players talk at Media Day

Oscar the farmer?

By Dylanballard_UK
/ new
Dylan Ballard - Sea of Blue

On Tuesday, myself and other media members went over to Joe Craft center for another Kentucky Basketball Media Day. We got to talk with John Calipari and every player on a team that returns quite a few veterans.

We had some interesting quotes like Oscar saying, “I want to come back here after basketball and buy a farm, so save one for me,” as well as players talking about the trip to Pikeville.

Listen Below to multiple player interviews.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Ugonna Onyenso

Chris Livingston

Lance Ware

Sahvir Wheeler

Jacob Toppin

After media members talked with players, Coach Calipari spoke with media. The most memorable moment of the whole was when Cal talked about the coal miner from Eastern Kentucky who came straight from work to the Blue-White Game with his family.

After media day, the Kentucky Wildcats’ next step comes this Sunday as they take on Missouri Western State in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena.

