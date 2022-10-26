Oscar Tshiebwe plans to live on a farm in Kentucky

Tuesday was media day for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team and as you would expect, Oscar Tshiebwe was a popular person.

He was asked a lot about his knee (which he doesn’t think will cost him any games), his second try at winning a National Championship at Kentucky, NBA player comparisons, and a lot of other topics.

However, one topic stood out.

Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio saw Tshiebwe’s excitement to represent Kentucky and simply asked, “why do you love Kentucky so much?”

Tshiebwe said Kentucky feels like home to him and that he isn’t going to leave Kentucky when his playing career is over.

“I feel like I’m home. I feel like I’m home every time I’m in this place. I feel like I’m home. I even told my mom, I said, listen, I’m not leaving Kentucky. I’m gonna live in Kentucky. I love farms. I’m going to live in Kentucky one day at a farm. Because this place, people love me a lot. And I love them.”

Tshiebwe went on to tell everyone not to sell all of the farms and to save one for him.

“I tell people, like, I’ll come back here and buy a farm, and I’ll live in a farm here in Kentucky, so I’ll be close to my beautiful people God has put around me.”

“Make sure you tell all those people, don’t sell all of the farms. They gotta save one for me.”

There is no question that the BBN absolutely loves Oscar Tshiebwe, and he has his reasons for why that is.

“Love, the Bible says you’re gonna get what you give so make sure you give something good. Because whenever it’s gonna come back to you, it will be good and gonna be multiplying, and you’re gonna receive good. It’s what I do.”

You can check out everything Tshiebwe had to say here.