Wednesday Headlines: Demitrius Bell Edition

Nashville has become a good recruiting area for the Kentucky Wildcats football program as of late.

With three commitments in the class of 2022 (Barion Brown, Keaten and Destin Wade) and a commitment (Shamar Porter) already in the class of 2023 from the middle Tennessee area, the Cats are still looking to land one other big name recruit to add to the list of skill talent heading to Lexington.

Demitirus Bell is a 4-star receiver from McGavock High School in Nashville, and during a conversation with Chad Simmons of On3, he revealed that he has narrowed down his list to four schools.

Four SEC programs have moved to the top of Demitrius Bell's list. The 4-star WR gives the latest: https://t.co/CiSuuU2kkw (On3+) pic.twitter.com/VScjyRlV7R — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) October 25, 2022

“I am focused on Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia,” Bell told Simmons. “Those schools are recruiting me hard, I have good relationships with coaches at each school and I see myself going to one of those schools.”

It also sounds like that Bell’s relationship with Barion Brown could help out Kentucky in the long run as well.

“I am close with Barion, so it is cool knowing that he loves it up at Kentucky,” Bell said. “We talked about it when I was there, and he is very happy with his decision. I have known him for a while. We trained together, we got close, and it would be great to play with him at Kentucky.”

Bell is currently ranked as the No. 324 player in the class of 2023, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Listed as an ATH, he is considered a top-20 prospect in the nation at that position.

A former Michigan State commit, Bell will now be playing his college football in the SEC. With an official visit to Lexington happening several weekends ago, he will now take some time to officially visit Oxford, Athens, and Tuscaloosa.

Mark Stoops and his staff will be going up against the big boys in this one. Should be a fun one to watch down the stretch.

Tweet of the Day

“Hey, it’s Coach Cal.”



How did a coal miner turn into a viral sensation and future @KentuckyMBB VIP?@KyleTucker_ATH spoke with Micheal and Mollie McGuire about a whirlwind day.https://t.co/khHGSwDJVF pic.twitter.com/Pw1mobkPqn — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) October 25, 2022

A beautiful story.

Your Headlines

Oscar Tshiebwe will ‘absolutely’ be ready for season opener, he says

“Absolutely,” Tshiebwe said. “I don’t think I will miss any games ... The knee’s feeling better. We keep doing the rehab — it’s feeling great. Whatever they tell me, I’m ready to go.”

Kentucky working to improve defense ahead of season opener

John Calipari is happy with the progress of his team’s offense which he says has benefited from playing four showcase games in the Bahamas back in August and having a team with multiple veterans.

Jacob Toppin is growing up right in front of Kentucky’s eyes

Kentucky men’s basketball senior forward Jacob Toppin has gone from an immature kid to a veteran leader for the Wildcats.

Mental Health Focus Is Bringing Suicides Down Sharply Among Air Force, Marines and Army

A significant drop in the rates of suicide among active military that was observed over 2021 has continued into the first 6 months of 2022.

Buyers/sellers at 2022 NFL trade deadline: Should Packers target WR? Will Broncos unload veterans?

Should the Broncos deal away accomplished players? Is it time for the Packers to add more help for Aaron Rodgers? Ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, Kevin Patra identifies five teams that should be sellers and six squads that could be buyers.

NFL Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline

For those whose hope is already lost, the trade deadline can be a time to take advantage of the market and get draft capital or young players to begin building toward success in 2023.

NFL trade deadline picks for all 32 teams: Jerry Jeudy, Cam Akers and more

Not every team will be a seller by the Nov. 1 deadline, but the Panthers got the action going by trading RB Christian McCaffrey on Thursday.

How Don Nelson helped usher in the positional revolution

An excerpt from Mike Prada’s new book “Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball.”

Brittney Griner’s appeal is denied by a Russian court

Brittney Griner’s appeal for a more lenient sentence was denied on Tuesday by a Russian court.

The Chiefs’ secret weapon is ‘Call of Duty,’ according to JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kyler Murray has to be demanding a trade right now.

Jim Nantz to call final NCAA Tournament with Ian Eagle as successor

After more than three decades as the voice of the Final Four, Jim Nantz will call his last NCAA Men’s Tournament this March.

Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can’t lose, no matter who wins the World Series

Furniture mogul Jim McIngvale has a quirky catch phrase, a penchant for huge bets and a deep love for his community. Now, with $10 million riding on the World Series, a potential record-breaking payout shows how he also has found a perfect hedge.

Photo of the Pillars of Creation Shows the Lens Upgrade of Webb vs Hubble: A Heavenly View

Newly formed stars pop out in shades of pink, red, and crimson. Forming stars that remain hidden deep in the Pillars resemble molten lava.