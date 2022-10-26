 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Everything to know for Week 9

Keep track of everything related to Kentucky vs. Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

Contributors: A Sea Of Blue Staff
Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

Oct 17, 2022