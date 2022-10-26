Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Everything to know for Week 9

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm ET on ESPN.
Oct 17, 2022, 12:48pm EDT
October 26
SEC Power Rankings Week 9
We are down to just two SEC unbeatens.
October 26
Will Levis, Barion Brown and Rich Scangarello discuss Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Will Kentucky’s offense be able to keep up with the high-powered Vols?
October 24
Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. Tennessee
On to Tennessee.
October 24
Mark Stoops shares positive injury update for Kentucky; new depth chart is out
Kentucky needs all hands on deck to take down the Vols.
October 23
Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings (UPDATED)
A look at where the Cats and Vawls stand ahead of their Week 9 showdown.
October 22
Kentucky vs. Tennessee opening odds
The Cats open as big underdogs in Knoxville.
October 22
Tennessee’s funniest game-losing blunder
A Kentucky’s fan’s kind of Tennessee article
October 20
Max Godby joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky
Godby and the guys break down the Wildcats’ big win over Mississippi State.
October 17
Kentucky vs. Tennessee time and TV channel
Kentucky looks to make it two in a row at Neyland.