Sahvir Wheeler is working hard on his shooting; being coached up by Tyler Ulis

Wheeler is looking to take his game to the next level.

By Ethan DeWitt
The Kentucky Wildcats took the floor this past weekend for the Blue-White Game down in Pikeville, as fans are now prepping for the start of the regular season in two weeks.

To help usher in the new season, the program hosted their annual media day on Tuesday, and one returning player was a big topic of discussion for the Cats heading into this season.

Sahvir Wheeler, is going into his second season as the lead-guard in Lexington, and one of the big questions surrounding his game continues to be his jump-shot. Can he hit it consistently?

According to John Calipari, that is a conversation him and his point guard have had this offseason, and is a point of emphasis Wheeler has been working on ‘religiously’.

We saw Wheeler’s inability to knock down a jumper consistently hurt the Cats at the end of last season, as teams would leave him wide open on the perimeter. That caused not only the middle to clog up, but allowed other defenders to stick closer to shooters on last year's roster, including Kellan Grady and TyTy Washington.

That has to be different this season, and it is good to hear it is something he has been working on.

It also appears that Wheeler is getting coached up by one of the best point guards in the Calipari era, Tyler Ulis, who continues to rehab from an injury at UK while also working to help the current Cats improve their game.

Wheeler had his breakout moments last season, but if this team hopes to bring him No. 9 this season his game will have to be consistent each and every night out.

Sounds like he is working hard to make sure that happens.

