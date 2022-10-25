Kentucky ranked No. 4 in first Coaches Top 25 Poll

The first edition of the Coaches Top 25 Poll is out. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats cracked the top five, just as they did in the first AP Poll.

The first Coaches Poll has Kentucky at No. 4, while the North Carolina Tar Heels, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Kansas Jayhawks made up the other four teams.

The Wildcats will face Gonzaga and Kansas in the regular season. Other non-conference teams they’ll clash with include the No. 7 UCLA Bruins and No. 22 Michigan Wolverines.

In the SEC, Kentucky is the top team, followed by the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 15 Auburn Tigers, and No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide.

College Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll

North Carolina (23) Gonzaga (5) Houston (1) Kentucky (3) Kansas Baylor UCLA Duke Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Arizona Indiana Auburn TCU Villanova Virginia Alabama San Diego State Oregon Michigan Illinois Texas Tech Dayton

Others receiving votes: Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary’s 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.