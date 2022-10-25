 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kentucky ranked No. 4 in first Coaches Top 25 Poll

A look at the first College Basketball Coaches Poll of the new season.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jacob Toppin Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The first edition of the Coaches Top 25 Poll is out. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats cracked the top five, just as they did in the first AP Poll.

The first Coaches Poll has Kentucky at No. 4, while the North Carolina Tar Heels, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Kansas Jayhawks made up the other four teams.

The Wildcats will face Gonzaga and Kansas in the regular season. Other non-conference teams they’ll clash with include the No. 7 UCLA Bruins and No. 22 Michigan Wolverines.

In the SEC, Kentucky is the top team, followed by the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks, No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 15 Auburn Tigers, and No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide.

College Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll

  1. North Carolina (23)
  2. Gonzaga (5)
  3. Houston (1)
  4. Kentucky (3)
  5. Kansas
  6. Baylor
  7. UCLA
  8. Duke
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Arizona
  14. Indiana
  15. Auburn
  16. TCU
  17. Villanova
  18. Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. San Diego State
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Dayton

Others receiving votes: Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary’s 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...