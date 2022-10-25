Oscar Tshiebwe gives update on his recovery from knee surgery

Media Day has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team. With it comes several important updates on the Cats as they prepare for the new college basketball season.

Perhaps the biggest thing to watch for is the health of Oscar Tshiebwe, who underwent a minor knee procedure on October 13th and was expected to be sidelined for about three weeks.

Though he’ll miss all of the exhibition games, Tshiebwe is widely expected to be ready for the regular-season opener vs. Howard on November 7th.

Today, Tshiebwe reinforced that belief.

“I’m a warrior. Unless my wheel falls off, I keep going.”



Says Cal stepped in, though, to make him get the knee right first. https://t.co/A2gUPMVEUU — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 25, 2022

The defending National Player of the Year, Tshiebwe led the country in rebounding with 15.1 boards per game to go along with a team-high 17.4 points per contest. He set a Kentucky single-season record with 28 double-doubles while finishing the season as the only major-conference player averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game.

As long as Tshiebwe is healthy, Kentucky should be one of the best teams in America and a serious threat to win it all this season.

But first things first. Tshiebwe has to get back to 100% health, which is appears he’s on his way to doing.

