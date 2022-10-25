Jacquez Jones is out for the “foreseeable future”

The Kentucky Wildcats’ defense is going to continue to be without one of their defensive leaders for the “foreseeable future.”

Jacquez Jones injured his foot during the game against Ole Miss on October 1st and has been out since.

Jones was not on this week’s depth chart, missing his 3rd consecutive game, but there is a chance he misses next week’s trip to Missouri as well.

On his weekly radio show on Monday, Mark Stoops said Jones’ status will be updated weekly.

“There’s a chance that Jacquez will play late in the year, but he’s out for the foreseeable future,” Stoops said. “I’ll update that week to week, but he’s definitely out this week and more than likely next week. We’ll see toward the end of the year, how he’s feeling.”

Before going down with injury, Jones had recorded 31 tackles (13 solo), a sack, and an interception.

As for the other injuries, Jeremy Flax and Tayvion Robinson were both listed as starters on this week’s depth chart, meaning aside from Jones, the Cats are as healthy as they have been in several weeks.

The Cats and the Vols will kick off Saturday night at 7:00 pm ET, and the game will air on ESPN.