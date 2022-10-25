Tuesday Headlines: SEC Foes on Guarding Oscar Tshiebwe Edition

As many times as you sat down and cheered for Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe last year, did you ever think what it would be like to play defense on him? Tshiebwe is the reigning unanimous player of the year across all six categories after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.

With his second season playing for the Wildcats on the horizon, Kentucky Sports Radio asked a few opponents about how hard it is defend the star big man.

The KSR team spoke with seven representatives of Southeastern Conference teams, which were the following schools and players.

Arkansas & Kamani Johnson

Auburn & Jaylin Williams

Florida & Colin Castleton

Georgia & Kario Oquendo

South Carolina & G.G Jackson

Tennessee & Josiah Jordan-James

Texas A&M & Henry Coleman III

The consensus was as you might have imagined — with every team giving a healthy explanation of just how great Tshiebwe is and the culture head coach John Calipari has built around him. Visit this link to read all seven responses.

Tweet of the Day

Awesome moment for the former Wildcats.

Headlines

Travis Perry grateful for recruiting process - Vaught’s Views

Would love to have him wearing UK blue.

Bears clobber QB-confused Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’ - USA Today

Rather shocking outcome to end the NFL weekend.

Onyenso will have chances to earn playing time - Vaught’s Views

Will the freshman see many opportunities?

Jim Nantz retiring from broadcasting NCAA men’s tournament - USA Today

He’s had one heck of a run.

Jacquez Jones out for the “foreseeable future - KSR

Bad news for the Wildcats.

Jets agree to trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson - ESPN

New York in full win-now mode.

Timely stops will be critical for Kentucky to slow down Tennessee - KSR

Defense will be the x-factor on Saturday.

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way - ESPN

The former Longhorns QB will have his first start in the NFL.