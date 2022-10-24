The Kentucky Wildcats held this year’s Blue-White Game on Saturday in Pikeville to raise money for the region after it was devastated by floods back in July.

It was a night that brought some enjoyment for the 7,000 fans at the arena, and the team also presented a check for $162,450 for flood relief.

However, since the event, a photo of a coal miner and his son has gone viral as it shows a father who had obviously come straight from his shift at the mines to the arena with his son.

That picture ended up catching the eye of John Calipari who took to Twitter Monday morning to present a heartwarming offer.

“My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home,” Calipari said. “From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!!”

Not surprisingly, the BBN quickly found out who the man was. Michael Joe McGuire works at Excel Mining in Pike County and Calipari can now contact the family to get them a VIP experience at Rupp Arena!

Thank you everyone for your incredible response to this. No one rallies like the #BBN!



We are looking forward to hosting @mcguire_mollie9, her husband Michael and their family at a game soon!! https://t.co/2OpC5tkjag — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

An all-around awesome story!