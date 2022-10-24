Mark Stoops shares positive injury update for Kentucky; new depth chart is out

The Kentucky Wildcats will face their toughest challenge to date when they take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Mark Stoops met with local media on Monday and updated the status of his team, which has battled an onslaught of injuries.

Thankfully, Stoops says this is the healthiest Kentucky has been recently.

“I think we’re in as good a shape as we’ve been in for several weeks,” Stoops said. “I don’t know if we’ll be at 100% or not. We’re getting close.”

The latest depth chart seemed to reflect that, as right tackle Jeremy Flax and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson made their return. Robinson missed the Week 7 win over Mississippi State with a leg injury.

Flax missed Week 6 vs. South Carolina after suffering a hamstring injury the previous week vs. Ole Miss. Flax did start in Week 7 vs. Mississippi State but reaggravated the injury and missed most of the contest.

Unfortunately, linebacker Jacquez Jones is still not on the depth chart, so don’t expect him to return this week.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.