Kentucky vs. Missouri time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 10, which takes place Saturday, November 5th.
That week will see the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers, which will kick off at 12 pm ET on the SEC Network.
The Wildcats are currently 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play with a big showdown at Tennessee on deck.
The Tigers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play as they get set to face the South Carolina Gamecock on the road this week.
SEC Football Week 10
- Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Kentucky at Missouri - SEC Network
- Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Florida at Texas A&M - ESPN
- 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - Tennessee at Georgia - CBS
- 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT - Liberty at Arkansas - SEC Network
- 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT - Alabama at LSU - ESPN
- 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - South Carolina at Vanderbilt - SEC Network
- 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Auburn at Mississippi State - ESPN2
