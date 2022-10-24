Kentucky vs. Missouri time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 10, which takes place Saturday, November 5th.

That week will see the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers, which will kick off at 12 pm ET on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats are currently 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play with a big showdown at Tennessee on deck.

The Tigers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play as they get set to face the South Carolina Gamecock on the road this week.