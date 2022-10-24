Monday Headlines: Men’s Soccer Edition

Good morning BBN.

While most of last week’s Kentucky-Indiana hype centered around the men’s basketball series being renewed, the real headline was their men’s soccer programs having a huge showdown in Bloomington.

The Wildcats would come away with a dominant 3-0 triumph, marking their first road win over the Hoosiers since 1995. It also served as a small bit of revenge for Kentucky’s 2019 NCAA Tournament loss to Indiana.

Currently ranked No. 2 in America, Kentucky improved to 9-0-5 this season and have yet to taste defeat as one of three NCAA Division I men’s soccer programs that are still unbeaten.

Head coach Johan Cedergren has another special team under his watch that looks primed for another deep postseason run.

Up next, Kentucky will return to The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Friday for Senior Night and a 7 pm ET clash with Old Dominion.

Tweet of the Day

Memorial Coliseum & Joe Craft Center can get hot… Luckily @Jtoppin0 was there to cool everyone off pic.twitter.com/B6oHxMGses — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 23, 2022

MVP.

Your Headlines

Kentucky Earns First Victory at Indiana Since 1995

The Wildcats continue to chase its unbeaten streak of 15 straight matchups in the 2021 season.

Maddie Scherr shows off point guard skills in Blue-White Game

UK fans wouldn't believe you if you told them Jada Walker wouldn't be the starting point guard. However, Maddie Scherr is unbelievable.

Three Overreactions from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game

Cason Wallace is clearly a special talent, and has the makings of being one of those one-and-done guys that leaves his mark on the program.

Kentucky basketball continues to make an impact with help from Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

In the first partnership with any university, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation decided to come to Kentucky.

Kentucky's Adou Thiero showing he can make an impact as a freshman

Kentucky freshman combo guard Adou Thiero continues to show in the preseason why he could make an early impact for the Wildcats.

Antonio Reeves MVP as Blue defeats White to raise $162,450 in Pikeville

The Illinois State transfer made 8 of 19 shots, including 5 of 12 three-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws to go along with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

LSU, South Carolina join AP Top 25 as top six hold steady

LSU reentered the rankings and South Carolina earned a spot for the first time in four seasons while the top six held steady in the AP Top 25.

Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy after 1-7 start

Will Healy has been fired as Charlotte's head coach. He led the 49ers to their first bowl appearance in his first season as coach in 2019, but since then has gone just 8-18.

Nick Saban on not sitting Jermaine Burton: 'Didn't think it was necessary'

Alabama coach Nick Saban said he had reason not to suspend receiver Jermaine Burton from Saturday's game against Mississippi State after video surfaced that appeared to show Burton hit a woman who rushed the field when Tennessee beat the Tide last week.