Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9.

For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.

Keep track here as the Week 9 top 25 polls and power rankings are unveiled.

Reed Sheppard presents $10,000 check for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky



The future Wildcat is hosting a youth basketball camp in Pikeville before tonight’s Blue-White Game pic.twitter.com/g2dvTSqgF1 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 22, 2022

What it means to be a Wildcat.

UK Women’s Soccer Hosts Georgia in Final Home Tilt

Kentucky will play its final home match of the 2022 season when the Wildcats take on Georgia at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex, Sunday at 1 pm ET.

No. 16 Kentucky Swept in SEC Play for First Time Since 2017

Despite 13 kills from Reagan Rutherford, the No. 12 Kentucky Volleyball team was swept for the first time in Southeastern Conference play since 2017 on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 3-0 loss (25-23, 27-25, 25-20) to Texas A&M inside Reed Arena.

John Calipari Women’s Clinic Returns on Oct. 23

The women of Big Blue Nation will get a double dose of Kentucky men’s basketball on the weekend of the Blue-White Game (Oct. 22) with the return of the Women’s Clinic on Oct. 23.

Sandidge Sets Program Record, Kentucky Falls at NC State

Freshman Levi Sandidge became the first UK swimmer to break 9:00 in the 1000 freestyle.

Blair Green, aka ‘B Sniper’ Ready for Final Season as a Cat

Among the group of five who return this season is senior (actually fifth year) Blair Green, who is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that forced her to miss last season. Elzy is thrilled to have Green back for another season in blue.

Jacob Toppin primed for breakthrough senior season

"Toppin's emergence as an offensive threat will be the tipping point for this team," tweeted SEC Network analyst Tom Hart. "If he can replicate what he did in the Bahamas the ceiling is national title."

Misleading results in Blue-White Games under John Calipari

Star play from Kentucky's Blue-White Game hasn't always translated to elite production during the season. Who will be this year's example?

Five Kentucky recruits to watch 2 months from Signing Day

National Signing Day is only two months away. Let's check in on some of the current top prospects on the board.

Andru Phillips is playing 'winning' football for Kentucky

Andru Phillips could see a lot of snaps for Kentucky next week against Tennessee. The coaching staff believes in the redshirt sophomore.

Adam Silver says NBA monitoring 'serious' tanking issue, sources say

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed possible solutions to tanking, such as relegation, in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees, sources said.

D.J. Uiagalelei benched in Clemson win, remains starter

Despite being benched in the first half of Clemson's win over Syracuse on Saturday, QB D.J. Uiagalelei will remain the Tigers' starting quarterback, according to coach Dabo Swinney.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves game with upper body injury

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left Saturday's game against Duke after suffering an upper body injury during first-half action of the ACC matchup.

