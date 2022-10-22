Blue-White Game recap, highlights, box score and MVP

The annual blue-white game was a special one this season, as the Kentucky Wildcats played this one in Pikeville at UPike’s Appalachian Wireless Arena for the folks of Eastern Kentucky.

It started with a 15-minute practice session as fans were still filing into the arena, but then things got down to business.

Before the scrimmage portion, Coach John Calipari announced that Sahvir Wheeler, Lance Ware and Oscar Tshiebwe would all be out tonight due to minor injuries. Also a good thing — Oscar Tshiebwe is no longer on crutches, as he was seen last Friday night at Big Blue Madness.

Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero, and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso were all bright spots in tonight’s scrimmage, with Thiero and Onyenso especially making an impression. At half, Thiero had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Thiero finished with 21 points, second to his Blue teammate Antonio Reeves, who led the game with 27 points.

Also interesting? With White trailing by two points with 30 seconds left, Jacob Toppin took and made a three that gave the White team a one point lead.

The White team would hold on for a 70-67 win after Chris Livingston forced Thiero to turn the ball over with less than second remaining.

CJ Fredrick had 18 points on 4.5 shooting from three, while Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston both chipped in 15 points a piece. Ugonna Onyenson had 14 points and four blocked shots, which led the game.

Box Score

MVP

MVP honors goes to none other than Antonio Reeves, who finished with 27 points on 8/19 shooting and 5/12 shooting from three. Reeves also won MVP down in the Bahamas in August.

It’s safe to say Reeves, who didn’t draw a lot of hype nationally when he entered the portal and even committed to Kentucky, is going to surprise a lot of people this season, if for no other reason that he already looks like the best shooter on this team and someone who will provide much-needed spacing to the Kentucky offense.

Highlights

And now for some highlights.

$1️⃣6️⃣2️⃣,4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ to the Team EKY Flood Relief Fund. pic.twitter.com/AXwGgS8cmQ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 22, 2022

Big cheers for Oscar Tshiebwe and John Calipari as they’re introduced ahead of the Blue-White game in Pikeville.



Appalachian Wireless Arena is quite full: pic.twitter.com/1MkYyunyyk — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 22, 2022

Final: White 70, Blue 67



Stats:

Reeves - 27 PTS, 5 3PT

Thiero - 21 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST

⚪️ Fredrick - 18 PTS, 4 3PT

⚪️ Wallace - 15 PTS, 8 AST

⚪️ Livingston - 15 PTS, 4 REB

Onyenso - 14 PTS, 4 BLK

⚪️ Toppin - 12 PTS, 9 REB

⚪️ Collins - 10 PTS, 8 REB — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 22, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.