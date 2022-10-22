Saturday Headlines: Enjoy the Bye Edition

Good morning, Kentucky fans. The Wildcats are off this week as they recover from an injury laden first half of the season. They are enjoying a much needed rest after a big home win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Will Levis is particularly beat up as he nurses a foot injury as well as a shoulder injury. It will be of the utmost importance for Levis to get as close to 100% as possible before heading on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville next week.

This season has been a mix of highs and lows. The highs being winning on the road at Florida and beating a high octane offense in a must win game at home. The lows are giving the game away at Ole Miss and suffering a disaster of an upset against South Carolina.

It’ll be interesting to see how this team responds to the ups and downs. We have seen flashes of how good this team can be but there have been some head scratching moments that included turnovers and undisciplined penalties.

Today we get to relax and enjoy college football without the worry of losing on a Saturday.

Enjoy today because the Cats are back next Saturday.

Tweets of the Day

Judge Jack Harlow, right after a dunk, yells “F*** UK.” — Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) October 22, 2022

Kentucky is going to win that game by 100.

Got a new ball for the office and going to put it next to my Calipari Pack shoes!!



My good friend @Drake impacting basketball at all levels. Anything he touches turns to gold!! pic.twitter.com/4gQ1MwwSVR — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 21, 2022

Calipari doing Calipari things.

Headlines

Kentucky basketball Blue/White game set for today | UK Athletics- The annual scrimmage game will tip off in Pikeville, Kentucky at 6:00 PM. All proceeds will go to flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

Jacob Toppin is primed for a breakout season | Cats Pause- He has all the athleticism and skills to be an NBA player. Can he put it all together this season?

Kentucky can find ways to make Oscar Tshiebwe even better | Vaught’s Views- If that is the case then he will repeat as POY.

Week 8 preview | Cats Illustrated- Not Cats today but there is plenty of college football to consume on this Saturday.

SEC bold predictions | SDS- No way that Alabama loses two weeks in a row, right?

College football top 25 picks | CBS- There some good games today but the spreads are forecasting some blow outs.

Phillies take 2-1 series lead | ESPN- It’s been an entertaining series but it may be too much for the Padres to overcome the Phillies stealing game one on the road.

Why Christian McCaffrey is a perfect fit for the Niners offense | Sporting News- Can he jumpstart a stagnant offense in San Francisco?