Blue-White Game thread and pregame reading

The annual Kentucky Wildcats Blue-White Game is set to take place tonight in Pikeville, a response to the devastating floods that hit the area earlier this year. You can watch the scrimmage at 6 pm ET on the SEC Network+, which can only be streamed online using with WatchESPN and ESPN+.

It’s great to see Calipari and the Cats continue to give back to the Eastern Kentucky area like this. It’s why today’s scrimmage will be played in the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

After Big Blue Madness, the BBN is craving to see more of this talented team on the floor together. It’s set to be an awesome event that will showcase even further how good this team can be this season.

Unfortunately, Oscar Tshiebwe will miss this one, but all signs continue to point for him to be ready by the time the season begins. Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware are also banged up and could sit out tonight.

Get hyped for the scrimmage by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Also, here is a link to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief if you’d like to make a donation.

Pregame Reading

How to watch SEC Network+ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WN0yXBBhuM — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 22, 2022

Go Cats!