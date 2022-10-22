SEC Week 8 TV schedule and odds

College football Week 8 is upon and your Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week. Never fret, as I am here to help catch you up to speed on the latest lines and get into the SEC Week 8 schedule.

Let’s get started

Tennessee hosts the Skyhawks of UT Martin, and while they are 4-2 and in first place in the OVC, the Vols are the hottest they’ve been since 1998 with the possible Heisman frontrunner at quarterback.

I think there’s a reason that a definite line hasn’t been released in this one. Look for the Vols to win this by as many possible points as humanly possibly.

UT Martin at Tennessee

Time: 12:00

TV Channel: SEC Network

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Can Ole Miss win the SEC West and head to Atlanta? Winning in Death Valley certainly helps that possibility.

Lane Kiffin’s squad hasn’t missed a beat since last season’s resurgence and the loss of a transcendent quarterback like Matt Corral, but with an electric receiving corps and a powerful ground game, Ole Miss is rolling and sits a top first place in the SEC West.

However, LSU is the favorite in this one.

Ole Miss at LSU

Time: 3:30

TV Channel: CBS

Line: LSU -2, o/u: 66.5

Do I have to talk about this one? I believe this one is nominated for Sicko’s Game of the Week.

Expect this game to be truly awful.

Missouri is a 14-point favorite in Columbia.

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Time: 4:00

TV Channel: SEC Network

Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 50

Mississippi State was averaging nearly 40 PPG prior to last week’s game against Kentucky, where the Wildcats held the Mississippi State offense to just ten points and shut down the air-raid attack.

Alabama is coming off their first loss to Tennessee in the Nick Saban era. I expect Alabama will have the better ‘get-right’ game out of these two, especially in Tuscaloosa.

Mississippi State at Alabama

Time: 7:00

TV Channel: ESPN

Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 61

This could be the game that defines South Carolina’s season. After an upset win over Kentucky two weeks ago, the Gamecocks are good shape to have a pretty solid season, and beating the pre-season national champions in WB stadium can certainly clinch a good season for them.

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Time: 7:30

TV Channel: SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -3, o/u: 44.5