Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of positive recruiting momentum recently, but that took a hit on Friday.

In-state running back Kaden Moorman announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Kentucky and reopened his recruitment.

With the decommitment, the Cats now have 14 total commits for the 2023 class, but 3-star running back, Khalifa Keith, out of Alabama is the lone running back commit as of now.

“I’d like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family.

“Kentucky could still be a landing spot. As that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision.”

Moorman, from Frankfort, was an important early piece helping get the 2023 class started as he was a vocal recruiter for the program and took several gameday visits to Lexington. His 2022 high school season has not been going as he had hoped as he has been dealing with injuries limiting his production. The running back has played in just 5 games this season but racked up 244-yards and 5 TDs in those games.

The Cats are still looking at running back options, as 3-star Jamarion Wilcox, out of South Paulding (GA), was in Lexington for a visit last weekend. Kentucky must find a way to add at least one more back with Chris Rodriguez likely heading to the NFL and Kavosiey Smoke also potentially exhausting his college eligibility unless he returns for a sixth season.