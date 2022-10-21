Friday Headlines: John Wall Return Edition

During the John Calipari era at Kentucky, has their been a player more popular than John Wall? Maybe Anthony Davis or Oscar Tshiebwe come to mind, but if there’s a list — it’s not long. Wall was the top recruit and best player on Calipari’s first Kentucky team. He was also the first overall pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards after just one season with the Wildcats.

His career was off to a fantastic start, playing at least 66 games in six of his first seven seasons. Wall was named an all star in four of those seasons and received several other accolades as a Wizard.

But then the injuries came and they stayed longer than anyone could have expected. Wall has played three of the last five seasons and even in those three seasons he’s only played in 113 of a possible 246 games.

The former Wildcat was traded to Houston in a deal for Russell Westbrook, with his days as a Wizard coming to an end. He didn’t spend much time in Houston before he received a buyout from the team. Wall then was able to hit the free agent market where he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

No one was really sure what Wall’s career would look like following all of the injuries and having bounced from Washington to Houston to Los Angeles in a relatively short amount of time. But after last night’s season opener for LA, it appears he’s found the perfect home.

Wall came off the bench in his team’s win over the LA Lakers and was a factor in the victory. He played 25 minutes at the point guard position, the third-most minutes of anyone on the team. Wall scored 15 points, dished out three assists and grabbed four rebounds.

He looked healthy and had a burst to his play. Wall appears to be in line for a major comeback season and the team itself should be clicking on all cylinders this year.

Tweet of the Day

A #Keeneland record payoff of $72,863.72 for a 10-cent superfecta wager occurred in today's 7th race. The ticket, which swept the entire pool, was placed through NYRA Bets, and cost only $18. pic.twitter.com/yDf9xL1fl9 — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) October 20, 2022

What a day for this lucky winner.

Headlines

Best is still to come for “Sundown” Deone Walker - Vaught’s Views

He’s such a talented young player.

Week 7 NFL picks - USA Today

Full slate of games with predictions.

Stoops on Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List - KSR

One of the best in the country.

Frustrated Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade - ESPN

Former Ole Miss star wants out of New York.

Oscar Tshiebwe named Preseason All-American by CBS Sports - KSR

Excited for another season of Oscar.

Dak Prescott says he will start at QB for Cowboys vs. Lions - ESPN

Dallas gets their starter back.

John Calipari teases DJ Wagner commitment - KSR

Could we see an announcement soon?

Rypien shares Broncos QB reps with Wilson limited - ESPN

More struggles for Denver.