UK women’s basketball holding Fan Day and Blue-White Game on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team will hold its annual Fan Day and Blue-White Game inside Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 am ET. Doors will open at 10:30 am ET.

The Wildcats will go through introductions before taking part in practice drills. Head coach Kyra Elzy and select players will then answer questions from fans and BBN Tonight Host Anna Maria Tarullo.

After that, the squad will conduct a scrimmage. The event will conclude with an autograph signing with all 15 players and four coaches.

The event will be complemented by a DJ and interactive video board pieces. A Kids Zone and photo backdrop will also be available on the concourse.

Members of the Victory Club, Kentucky women’s basketball’s booster club, are invited to a VIP area on the concourse balcony during the game. Registration for the Victory Club will also be available during the event.

Admission into the event is free, and fans are asked to enter Memorial Coliseum through the Lexington Avenue doors. Parking will be available at no cost at the Joe Craft Center, High Street and Linden Walk / Career Center lots and Parking Structure No. 5.

Entering the new season, Kentucky will look to be one of the SEC’s most surprising teams after being picked to finish seventh in the SEC by league media. No Wildcats were selected to the All-SEC teams either.

SEC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

South Carolina Tennessee LSU Arkansas Ole Miss Florida Kentucky Mississippi State Georgia Alabama Texas A&M Missouri Auburn Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Preseason Player of the Year