Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?

John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation.

DJ Wagner, had long been seen as a Kentucky lock given the relationship his father has with Coach Cal. Once Louisville hired Kenny Payne however, there was some drama that the Cats might ultimately lose out.

However, after an NIL deal signed with Nike, it seems that this recruitment is all wrapped up. Calipari is even dropping hints at where Wagner will end up.

Calipari may have hinted at a DJ Wagner commitment:



Cal: “…I may get another kid who’s dad played for me too.”



Kent Taylor: “Uh oh Breaking news!”



Cal: “Oh great media is here? Great… because I’ve said a couple of things I wish I could grab back earlier this year.”#BBN — Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) October 20, 2022

Wagner is considered the No. 2 overall player in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, and is considered a top-three player in the class by all the other major recruiting networks.

Landing Wagner will almost certainly cement another No. 1 overall class for John Calipari and the Wildcats as well.

Looks like Swaggy Cal is all the way back.