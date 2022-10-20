Max Godby joins the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football team is on a much-needed bye week, but the Bleav in Kentucky crew is still going strong.

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow welcomed former Kentucky offensive lineman Max Godby to the show. Godby played at Kentucky from 2010-14 and helped usher in the Mark Stoops era.

Among the topics the guys discussed include:

The huge win over Mississippi State.

The offensive line finding its footing.

What to work on during the bye week.

A look ahead to Tennessee.

And more!

Listen to the full episode below.

