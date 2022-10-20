 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bluegrass Banter: Cats get back in the win column; Maggie Davis joins the show

By Ethan DeWitt
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a season-saving victory against Mississippi State this past Saturday.

On the latest episode of Bluegrass Banter, Dylan and I were joined by Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight to discuss the big win and what it means moving forward. We also touched base on what to look forward to this bye week with a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers approaching.

And of course, we also discussed the start of basketball season and Big Blue Madness, including an important commitment from Aaron Bradshaw.

As always you can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Podbean. Be sure to like and subscribe to get the latest episodes each week as well.

