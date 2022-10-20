Thursday Headlines: Basketball Injuries Edition

It’s been a rough couple days of practice for John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, as Calipari told the media yesterday that Kentucky had to practice with just seven players earlier this week.

Of course, Oscar Tshiebwe is recovering from a knee procedure that took place recently, which will keep him out of the Blue-White game with his status for the first exhibition game up in the air.

But Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware have also been dealing with injuries, it seems.

Calipari said Toppin suffered an undisclosed injury in practice but said it “is nothing crazy.”

And Ware reportedly had a muscle pull that has kept him out of practice.

Obviously, this type of thing is not ideal as the team practices in preparation for the upcoming season, but it sounds like these players will be back on the court soon.

