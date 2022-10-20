 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tashawn Manning ‘‘The Flop’ apparel released

Great NIL play by the Kentucky o-lineman.

By Ethan DeWitt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 NIU at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the more memorable plays from Saturday night's win over Mississippi State is a penalty. In fact, it gave us quite possibly ‘the flop’ of the year before a single basketball game had been played.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Tashawn Manning is the award recipient of said flop, and he is now taking advantage of NIL in college athletics with his new line of shirts…“The Flop.”

Manning is Kentucky’s starting right guard after transferring in as a super senior from Auburn.

Partnered alongside Kentucky Branded and Athlete Advantage, The Flop, merchandise dropped on Wednesday to allow fans to show their support for Manning after such a vicious hit.

You can find t-shirts for $30, long sleeve shirts for $35, and hoodies for $50 at the Kentucky Branded website.

With the NIL era now in full swing, it is cool to see these come to the fanbase in general. Especially with such a classic moment of the season.

