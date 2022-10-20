Tashawn Manning ‘‘The Flop’ apparel released

One of the more memorable plays from Saturday night's win over Mississippi State is a penalty. In fact, it gave us quite possibly ‘the flop’ of the year before a single basketball game had been played.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Tashawn Manning is the award recipient of said flop, and he is now taking advantage of NIL in college athletics with his new line of shirts…“The Flop.”

Manning is Kentucky’s starting right guard after transferring in as a super senior from Auburn.

We will never forget the vicious attack on Tashawn Manning this past weekend. His strength & perseverance has inspired us to continue cheering on the blue and white! #BBN #TheFlop ⚪️ @tashawn544https://t.co/IGFMc24BNz pic.twitter.com/27kdJ61PUq — Kentucky Branded (@kentuckybranded) October 18, 2022

Partnered alongside Kentucky Branded and Athlete Advantage, The Flop, merchandise dropped on Wednesday to allow fans to show their support for Manning after such a vicious hit.

You can find t-shirts for $30, long sleeve shirts for $35, and hoodies for $50 at the Kentucky Branded website.

With the NIL era now in full swing, it is cool to see these come to the fanbase in general. Especially with such a classic moment of the season.