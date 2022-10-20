Eric Dailey updates recruitment

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to round-out the class of 2023 with a few pieces to add to an already talented recruiting classes. Everyone across the Big Blue Nation already knows of DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ron Holland...but there is one player who is starting to emerge as a potential option for the Cats.

Eric Dailey Jr. is a 4-star forward out of IMG Academy in Florida, and he recently sat down with Krysten Peek of Rivals at the USA Basketball minicamp to discuss his current list and when he plans to make a decision.

“I’m going to probably make a decision in the Spring,” Dailey said in the interview with Peek. “I want to be that guy to be late. I want everybody to be, you know, where’s he going, and it gives me time to really thoroughly think out the recruitment process.”

Currently, the 6-foot-7 forward has cut his list to eight schools. That list includes Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Memphis, TCU, and Kansas. Kentucky has not yet offered a scholarship, and there are currently no predictions for him logged at Rivals or 247 Sports.

When talking about the Cats with Peek, here is what Dailey had to say:

“Coach Cal came to IMG with his full staff, which a lot of players don’t get that, and it’s just a blessing. It’s a legendary coach, produced tons of NBA players, and he’s saying come here and play the wing.”

Kyle Tucker also mentioned in a recent mailbag article that Dailey “feels like a possible plan B” in case the Cats were to miss on Holland. With things trending towards other schools for Holland, it seems that Dailey could become a solid option for the Cats.

Dailey is also a very solid player in his own right, and will look to help make an instant impact at the next level. He is currently ranked No. 62 overall in the class of 2023 according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, while also being a top-15 power forward in the class.

Be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow our Twitter page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news.