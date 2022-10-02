Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.

Kentucky comes into the game 4-1, 1-1 in the SEC and having won 7 of the last 8 against the Gamecocks, spanning three different South Carolina coaches.

Against Ole Miss, Will Levis threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns but fumbled the ball twice on the final two possessions and ending the game in favor for the Rebels. On the season, Levis has 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air.

Barion Brown had a day in Oxford, going for over 240 all-purpose yards and two near return touchdowns on just five touches. Brown was the leading receiver.

This will also be Chris Rodriguez’s second game back. Against Ole Miss, he rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.

South Carolina comes into the game 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the SEC. After starting the season 1-2 with losses to Georgia and Arkansas, they have won their past two against Charlotte and South Carolina State, respectively.

Spencer Rattler is the lead man for the Gamecocks with 1,121 yards through the air, but a disastrous four touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.

This marks the start of a brutal back-half of the schedule for Shane Beamer’s squad, as they play on the road at Kentucky, host Texas A&M, and then close the season with @Florida, Tennessee and @Clemson. The Kentucky game is a must-win for a desperate Gamecocks program.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Location: Kroger Field

Time: 7:30 pm ET on October 8th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Kentucky has opened as a 10.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. ESPN’s FPI predictor gives the Wildcats a 76.1% chance to win.

Early Prediction: TeamRankings is currently projecting a 31-19 win for Kentucky.