Sunday Headlines: UK in the new top 25 polls & power rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their first defeat Saturday to Ole Miss, but there’s still plenty of season left.

Up next for the Wildcats, they’ll be back in the friendly confines of Kroger Field when the South Carolina Gamecocks come to town next Saturday. They’re coming off a 50-10 win over South Carolina State. Because they played Thursday, the Gamecocks will have two extra days of rest before facing Kentucky.

Now for some Week 6 rankings. Be sure to check back here throughout the day to see where UK stands in the latest top 25 polls and power rankings.

Tweet of the Day

Barion Brown set new @UKFootball records today for most kickoff return yards (164) and most all-purpose yards (245) by a freshman in a single game — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 2, 2022

Special.

Your Headlines

UK squanders opportunity, but dream season remains achievable goal

The dream season, pure and simple, comes down to an Oct. 29 visit to Kentucky’s most hated rival, Tennessee. Given the Volunteers’ fast start, Rocky Top will be a house of horrors on Halloween.

Mistakes were too much for Kentucky to overcome against Ole Miss

Kentucky had three chances to score on offense in the fourth quarter but critical errors piled up for the Wildcats.

No. 7 Kentucky Comes Up Short at No. 14 Ole Miss

Chris Rodriguez Jr., playing in his first game of the season, carried 19 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 40 yards in the game.

Erin Lamb’s 16 Kills Thunders No. 18 Kentucky Past Alabama

With the win, Kentucky has now won three matches in a row, all inside of the Southeastern Conference. UK now stands at 8-5 on the year and 3-1 inside SEC play. Alabama falls to 6-10 in 2022 and has suffered four SEC losses.

Is this targeting? Will Levis receives head-on collision in fourth quarter fumble

Will Levis took a nasty hit in a fourth quarter fumble. Did officials miss a targeting call. on Ole Miss?

