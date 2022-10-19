Kentucky - Indiana series is back, per report

The return of the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers basketball series is finally here.

During his SEC Media Days appearance, head coach John Calipari revealed that both schools have agreed in principle to renew the series. This comes following Jon Rothstein’s recent report that both sides were in advanced discussions to bring back one of college basketball’s most storied rivalries.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them (Indiana),” Calipari said via Herald-Leader reporter Ben Roberts. “It’ll start in 2025-26. It’s at the administrative level now, so all of the details will be worked out.”

Kentucky hasn’t faced Indiana since the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where the Hoosiers prevailed 73-67 in the Round of 32. Indiana went on to lose to national runner-up North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Prior to that, the two faced off in the 2012 NCAA Tournament where the Cats won a Sweet 16 shootout with the Hoosiers en route to winning the national championship. The Wildcats fell at Indiana earlier in the season, the final time the two schools would meet in the regular season after doing so in 43-straight seasons.

The last regular-season meeting at Rupp Arena was in 2010 when the Cats won 81-62.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.