SEC media days is here, and John Calipari gave some unfortunate news as the Kentucky Wildcats are just a few weeks away from tipping off the 2022-23 season.

Calipari said that Jacob Toppin suffered a minor injury in practice yesterday, so he told him to stay back and not make the trip to Birmingham.

He also added that Lance Ware is dealing with a muscle pull and is also temporarily out of practice.

As we all know, Oscar Tshiebwe had to have a minor knee procedure and came out on crutches during Big Blue Madness on Friday night.

Calipari said that Tshiebwe is no longer on crutches, his knee is not swelling, and he was walking around easily Tuesday when he saw him. “He’s not human,” Cal said.

With the early injuries piling up, the Cats were down to seven players in practice yesterday, so they had walk-ons and a coach out there on the floor.

They will be overly cautious about Tshiebwe’s return, and he will not be playing in this weekend’s Blue-White game.

As for Toppin and Ware, Calipari didn’t say how long they would be out but hopefully all three will be ready to go when the season tips off on November 7th.