Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition

At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.

Per SOAR’s website, the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund is supporting improved living conditions and student essentials such as:

School supplies

Household appliances

Bedding

Computers/Laptops/Chromebooks

Internet

Rental assistance

Gas cards for transportation to and from school

Other essentials as they arise and are communicated by school districts

Laurel County native and University of Kentucky basketball commit Reed Sheppard is joining the effort and will present a donation to the SOAR EKY Student Support Fund.

He will make his donation on this Saturday at 2:30 ahead of Kentucky’s Blue-White game that’s being played in Pikeville. The donation will be held at Millard Grade School in Pikeville during a basketball camp where Reed is volunteering for more than 50 kids in grades 1-8 to teach them fundamental basketball skills. Partners for the event are Delta Dental of Kentucky, Bob & Carol Griffin as well as Midwest Basketball Club.

Kentucky is lucky to have a player of Sheppard’s talent coming to play for the Wildcats but they’re also blessed by the type and class of the young man he is.

If you’re interesting in donating directly to the SOAR EKY Relief Fund, you can visit this link.

Tweet of the Day

October 18, 2015: The Colts fake punt Catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/L0jw2L7vur — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 18, 2022

This is an all-timer.

Headlines

Kentucky offers Montavin Quisenberry - Vaught’s Views

The Boyle County sophomore is special.

UK boasts nation-leading 27 Wildcats on NBA Opening Day rosters - KSR

Something high school recruits certainly notice.

Kentucky fan support matters to recruits and parents - Vaught’s Views

Big Blue Nation doing their part.

Kyra Elzy, Blair Green and Jada Walker speak at 2022 SEC Media Day - KSR

Highlights from Birmingham.

Yankees are back in the ALCS - but the Astros never left - USA Today

Which team will advance to the World Series?

Media projects Kentucky WBB to finish 7th in SEC this season - KSR

Bulletin board material for the reigning SEC Tournament champs.

Schwarber’s majestic home run lifts Phillies over Padres - USA Today

This ball was absolutely smashed.

Kyra Elzy on new-look roster: “You don’t replace a Rhyne Howard” - KSR

She’s certainly right about this.